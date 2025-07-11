Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 11

8:08 AM PDT on July 11, 2025

  • Clipper Card Glitch Cost Transit $650K (SFStandard)
  • SFMTA Sees Ridership Recovery (RailwayAge)
  • Caltrain Does the Best Little Baseball/Transit Ad Ever (LAist)
  • More on Sunset Dunes' Skate Park (SFExaminer)
  • Plans for Van Ness Revival (theFrisc)
  • S.F.'s 'Unaccepted' Streets (MissionLocal)
  • More on Tesla Robotaxis Coming to Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Family of Cyclist Suing for Wrongful Death in Atherton (DailyJournal)
  • Novato Regulating E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
  • What Should Cities Do About ICE on City Streets? (SFChron)
  • More Garbage on the Street as Strike Hits Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
  • Air Quality Advisory in Effect (SFChron)

