Headlines, July 11

- Clipper Card Glitch Cost Transit $650K (SFStandard)
- SFMTA Sees Ridership Recovery (RailwayAge)
- Caltrain Does the Best Little Baseball/Transit Ad Ever (LAist)
- More on Sunset Dunes' Skate Park (SFExaminer)
- Plans for Van Ness Revival (theFrisc)
- S.F.'s 'Unaccepted' Streets (MissionLocal)
- More on Tesla Robotaxis Coming to Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
- More on Family of Cyclist Suing for Wrongful Death in Atherton (DailyJournal)
- Novato Regulating E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
- What Should Cities Do About ICE on City Streets? (SFChron)
- More Garbage on the Street as Strike Hits Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
- Air Quality Advisory in Effect (SFChron)
