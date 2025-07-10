Headlines, July 10

- Supervisor Wants to Extend Central Subway to North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf (SFExaminer)
- More on Muni Funding (Railfan)
- Proposed On-Demand Shuttle for Sunset (VoiceofSF)
- The Joy and Danger of Walking in S.F. (KALW)
- Killer Drivers Get their Licences Right Back (CalMatters)
- Cameras Show Prevalence of Speeding (CalBike)
- Tesla Robotaxis Coming to S.F. in Two Months? (Reuters, Bloomberg)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFChron)
- Family of Cyclist Killed by Driver Sues (MercNews)
- Outer Sunset Night Market Scuttled (SFStandard)
- Letters: Sunset Dunes is Great, Traffic is Fine (SFChron)
- Commentary: Sunset Dunes is/isn't Causing More Traffic? (SFChron)
