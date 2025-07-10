Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 10

8:18 AM PDT on July 10, 2025

  • Supervisor Wants to Extend Central Subway to North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf (SFExaminer)
  • More on Muni Funding (Railfan)
  • Proposed On-Demand Shuttle for Sunset (VoiceofSF)
  • The Joy and Danger of Walking in S.F. (KALW)
  • Killer Drivers Get their Licences Right Back (CalMatters)
  • Cameras Show Prevalence of Speeding (CalBike)
  • Tesla Robotaxis Coming to S.F. in Two Months? (Reuters, Bloomberg)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFChron)
  • Family of Cyclist Killed by Driver Sues (MercNews)
  • Outer Sunset Night Market Scuttled (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Sunset Dunes is Great, Traffic is Fine (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Sunset Dunes is/isn't Causing More Traffic? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

