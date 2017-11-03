Today’s Headlines

SFMTA May Approve Protected Bikeways on 17th Next Week (Hoodline)

Richmond District Neighborhood Way Designs (SFExaminer)

Upcoming Great Highway Reroute Open House (Hoodline)

The Death Toll of Sloat Boulevard (SFWeekly)

Van Ness to Close, M-Ocean View to Run, this Weekend (SFExaminer)

Ronen Looks to Jump Start Navigation Center near Hairball (SFChron)

Fillmore Proposals Rejected (SFGate)

Alameda Bus Shuttle (EastBayTimes)

Licensed Motorists Don’t Understand Basic Traffic Signals (EastBayTimes)

Mill Valley’s Miller Avenue Streetscape Project (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Implications of Majority Rules Court Decision (SFExaminer)

