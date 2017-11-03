Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA May Approve Protected Bikeways on 17th Next Week (Hoodline)
- Richmond District Neighborhood Way Designs (SFExaminer)
- Upcoming Great Highway Reroute Open House (Hoodline)
- The Death Toll of Sloat Boulevard (SFWeekly)
- Van Ness to Close, M-Ocean View to Run, this Weekend (SFExaminer)
- Ronen Looks to Jump Start Navigation Center near Hairball (SFChron)
- Fillmore Proposals Rejected (SFGate)
- Alameda Bus Shuttle (EastBayTimes)
- Licensed Motorists Don’t Understand Basic Traffic Signals (EastBayTimes)
- Mill Valley’s Miller Avenue Streetscape Project (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Implications of Majority Rules Court Decision (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA