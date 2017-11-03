Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA May Approve Protected Bikeways on 17th Next Week (Hoodline)
  • Richmond District Neighborhood Way Designs (SFExaminer)
  • Upcoming  Great Highway Reroute Open House (Hoodline)
  • The Death Toll of Sloat Boulevard (SFWeekly)
  • Van Ness to Close, M-Ocean View to Run, this Weekend (SFExaminer)
  • Ronen Looks to Jump Start Navigation Center near Hairball (SFChron)
  • Fillmore Proposals Rejected (SFGate)
  • Alameda Bus Shuttle (EastBayTimes)
  • Licensed Motorists Don’t Understand Basic Traffic Signals (EastBayTimes)
  • Mill Valley’s Miller Avenue Streetscape Project (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Implications of Majority Rules Court Decision (SFExaminer)

