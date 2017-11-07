Today’s Headlines

More on Baker and Fell Improvements (SFWeekly)

More on Wealthiest BART Stops (Curbed)

Rockridge BART Carjacking Suspect Apprehended (EastBayTimes)

More on Sinking Millennium Tower (Curbed, Hoodline)

Impact of Pier 70 Proposal Assessed (Socketsite)

Alameda County to Receive HUD Grants (SFBay)

Stanford Expansion Plan Debate (EastBayTimes)

Morality for Self Driving Cars (BizTimes)

Sleep Bus and Future Transportation (Co.design)

Cartoon: Waiting for New Sausalito Ferry Dock (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Can We Strike a ‘Grand Bargain’ on Housing? (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA