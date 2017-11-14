Today’s Headlines

  • First New Muni Train Going into Service Soon (Curbed)
  • More on Muni’s Security Contract (SFExaminer)
  • The Valencia Bike Lane Fight (MissionLocal)
  • Are SF Supes too Balkanized? (SFChron)
  • #deleteUber Hurt Uber (SFExaminer)
  • More of BART’s Fare Evasion Blitz (SFBay)
  • More on Senior Killed in Richmond (SFBay)
  • Plans for Tallest Tower in Oakland (Hoodline)
  • Housing Crisis Continues (EastBayTimes)
  • Brainstorming Solutions to Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Building to Cover Mural (Curbed)
  • Novato’s Efforts to Get a Downtown Train Station (MarinIJ)

  • mx

    I don’t understand the regulatory problems with a drop-off ban on Valencia St. Yes, the CPUC regulates Lyft and Uber, but the city is allowed to make its own traffic laws. There’s no reason the city can’t turn parking spaces into loading zones (and enforce them!), enforce existing laws against double-parking (am I the only person left in the city who remembers when that was Willie Brown’s crusade?), pass new laws about blocking bike lanes, whatever is needed.

    It’s almost like the CPUC is a convenient scapegoat.

  • Try triple parking in some cases. I’ve driven down Bush and Pine with cars blocking two adjacent lanes forcing all traffic in one lane. Toss in other streets with bike lanes that are blocked forcing cyclists to weave into traffic or, worse yet, ride on the sidewalk.

  • gneiss

    Meanwhile, PCO’s working for the SFMTA continue to prioritize ticketing for street sweeping violations over any that address public safety. Based on their priorities, one might excuse folks for believing that the SF government remains focused on raising revenue rather than helping to keep our streets safe. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ba5f631d25391db12e69c8167aa84d7699d3c54e63a9c50ed4730e83483fdc50.png