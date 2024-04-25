Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 25

8:39 AM PDT on April 25, 2024

  • Eight Total Parking Spots Would be Lost to Make West Portal Safe (SFChron)
  • More on West Portal Anti-Safety Car Brains (SFGate, CBSNews)
  • SFMTA Workers Afraid to Enforce Parking Rules (KTVU)
  • Is Oakland's High Street Safer? (Oaklandside)
  • More on Wiggle Upgrades (MissionLocal)
  • Techies Heading for Big Apple (SFChron)
  • Big Tech's Office Space Reductions in S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Professional Baseball Player Takes Transit, Advocates for Climate (SFExaminer)
  • Is S.F. on Track to be Climate Neutral? (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: Anti-Safety Cranks in West Portal (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Frida Kahlo Quick-Build Project Makes the Streets Safer (Guardsman)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

