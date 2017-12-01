Today’s Headlines

  • New Muni Train Thwarted by Fingernail (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Train Adds Cars (PressDemocrat)
  • Big Projects Coming to West Oakland BART Area (BizTimes)
  • Pop Up Markets in Civic Center (Hoodline)
  • Infill Plans for 793 S. Van Ness (Socketsite)
  • Housing Supply Grows–Expect in Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Market Rate Parking Push (NBCBayArea)
  • Car Sharing in Low Income Neighborhoods (EastBayTimes)
  • Westcat’s Holiday Stuff-a-Bus (EastBayTimes)
  • Scoot Expands to Barcelona (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Too Many NIMBY Buts (BizTimes)
  • Commentary: Driverless Car Companies Need Be Ready for Crashes (BizTimes)

