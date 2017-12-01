Today’s Headlines
- New Muni Train Thwarted by Fingernail (SFExaminer)
- SMART Train Adds Cars (PressDemocrat)
- Big Projects Coming to West Oakland BART Area (BizTimes)
- Pop Up Markets in Civic Center (Hoodline)
- Infill Plans for 793 S. Van Ness (Socketsite)
- Housing Supply Grows–Expect in Bay Area (EastBayTimes)
- More on Market Rate Parking Push (NBCBayArea)
- Car Sharing in Low Income Neighborhoods (EastBayTimes)
- Westcat’s Holiday Stuff-a-Bus (EastBayTimes)
- Scoot Expands to Barcelona (SFChron)
- Commentary: Too Many NIMBY Buts (BizTimes)
- Commentary: Driverless Car Companies Need Be Ready for Crashes (BizTimes)
