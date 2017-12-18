This Week: Walk and Roll to School, Light up the Night, Oakland Advisory Commission

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Excelsior Walk and Roll to School Days. SF Safe Routes to School welcomes all students and families at the Excelsior Playground, the community starting point for walkers and rollers to school. Meet up with friends and neighbors and enjoy a healthy start to your day. Participating Safe Routes schools are SF Community School, Cleveland Elementary, and Monroe Elementary. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 8-9:15 am, Excelsior Playground, 579 Madrid St., S.F.
  • Tuesday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s annual bike light distribution campaign. SFBC volunteers will install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Sign up to volunteer on their website.
  • Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission Meeting. Oakland’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) was established to advise the City Council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Join them for their regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Hearing Room 41, Oakland City Hall, Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland.

