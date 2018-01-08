This Week: WTF Bike Kitchen, SFMTA/Muni Split, Renewable Energy
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Women/Trans*/Femme Open Work Hours at the Bike Kitchen. WTF night provides a safe and supportive atmosphere for Women/Trans*/Femme folks of all skill levels to experiment and explore while learning bike mechanics and maintenance. The bike kitchen has volunteer mechanics who can help troubleshoot and teach how to adjust a bike so it’s running smoothly. Monday/tonight! Jan. 8, 6-9 p.m., Bike Kitchen, 650B Florida St., S.F. Free for Bike Kitchen members or $6 for non-members.
- Monday/tonight! Transit Riders Meet to Discuss Proposal to Break off Muni from SFMTA. There’s a proposed charter amendment to split up SFMTA and insert supervisor oversight. The SF Transit Riders think this is the wrong answer to improving SF transit. But what does ideal transit management look like? Bring your open mind and thinking cap, and help them identify rational, concrete improvements for transit management in San Francisco. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders on Monday/tonight! 6:30-8 p.m., 795 Folsom Street Suite 100, S.F.
- Tuesday Renewable Energy Can Be Beautiful. The transition to renewable energy will impact our built environment, perhaps as no other technical shift since the automobile. Can renewable energy infrastructure projects be re-imagined as public art? Join SPUR to learn what is underway and how you can help design the clean energy revolution. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Drinks and Discourse: Kate Hartley. In this installment of SPUR’s ‘Drinks and Discourse’ series, they sit down with Kate Hartley, the new head of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. Come learn about her career path, her take on the San Francisco of now, the future of affordable housing and much more. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street
S.F.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Our January read is our first graphic novel selection; stop by the branch to pick up a copy of “You & A Bike & A Road,” by award-winning illustrator Eleanor Davis. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6-7:30 p.m., 5606 San Pablo Ave, Golden Gate Library, Oakland.
- Thursday Drinks and Discourse: Supervisor Joe Simitian. In this installment of SPUR’s ‘Drinks and Discourse’ series, they sit down with Supervisor Joe Simitian, Fifth District representative on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Come learn about his career path, how he works to make our government more responsive and the recent conversations that he’s been having with Trump supporters. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday SFBC New Member Meet and Greet. Want to find some new folks to bike with? Get to know more about SFBC’s work? Join them for a New Member Meet and Greet. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 -7:30 p.m., SFBC, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Thursday Walk SF Ambassador Training. Help educate your neighbors and the community at large about how to create a more walkable city. Learn about Vision Zero, Safe Routes to School, and Green Connections, as well as Walk SF’s annual events like Walk to Work Day, Walk & Roll to School Day, and World Day of Remembrance. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6:30-7:45 p.m., 333 Hayes Street, Second Floor, S.F. RSVP required.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line