- BART Cars Get Long Straps (SFGate)
- Silicon Valley BART on Schedule (EastBayTimes) or Not (SFChron)
- Rockridge BART Bike Share too Close to Mural? (EastBayTimes)
- Options for Lot Near eBART Station in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
- Pics of the Central Subway (Curbed)
- Muni’s Art (SFBay)
- More Upper Haight Street Trees to get Axed (Hoodline)
- Proposal to Rename Portsmouth Square after Mayor Lee (SFChron)
- Oakland Tower to Incorporate Key System Building (EastBayTimes)
- GM/Cruise Readies Car with No Steering Wheel (SFChron)
- Commentary: Put Housing in the Mall (MarinIJ)
