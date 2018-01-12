Today’s Headlines

BART Cars Get Long Straps (SFGate)

Silicon Valley BART on Schedule (EastBayTimes) or Not (SFChron)

Rockridge BART Bike Share too Close to Mural? (EastBayTimes)

Options for Lot Near eBART Station in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)

Pics of the Central Subway (Curbed)

Muni’s Art (SFBay)

More Upper Haight Street Trees to get Axed (Hoodline)

Proposal to Rename Portsmouth Square after Mayor Lee (SFChron)

Oakland Tower to Incorporate Key System Building (EastBayTimes)

GM/Cruise Readies Car with No Steering Wheel (SFChron)

Commentary: Put Housing in the Mall (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 15.