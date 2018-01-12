Today’s Headlines

  • BART Cars Get Long Straps (SFGate)
  • Silicon Valley BART on Schedule (EastBayTimes) or Not (SFChron)
  • Rockridge BART Bike Share too Close to Mural? (EastBayTimes)
  • Options for Lot Near eBART Station in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
  • Pics of the Central Subway (Curbed)
  • Muni’s Art (SFBay)
  • More Upper Haight Street Trees to get Axed (Hoodline)
  • Proposal to Rename Portsmouth Square after Mayor Lee (SFChron)
  • Oakland Tower to Incorporate Key System Building (EastBayTimes)
  • GM/Cruise Readies Car with No Steering Wheel (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Put Housing in the Mall (MarinIJ)

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 15.

  • Longer straps? Would be nice to have the escalator outside of the Montgomery St. BART/Muni station at 2nd St. fixed after being out of commission for over 3 months. Never a worker to be seen there fixing it. Great job, folks!

  • Jeffrey Baker

    The bike share at Rockridge BART is really weird. Maybe it interferes with the mural, but it definitely blocks the sidewalk, and there’s no way in or out of that bike rack without jumping the curb. It would have been so much more convenient if they had just put it in the parking lot.

  • The mural of a bunch of small individual tiles that are each their own image and need to be seen close up.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Right, I’m not suggesting that it blocks the view of it. The bike rack (which is installed in a U-shape) blocks walking up to it from the south. It’s not a big deal bit it is definitely awkward, and most importantly it just makes it awkward to walk up College on the west side.

  • Flatlander

    I”m gonna go out on a limb and guess that it’s not the same person’s job to fix the elevator and install longer straps.

  • No, it’s the same agency.

  • Flatlander

    You have a unique idea of how large organizations work…