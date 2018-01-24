Today’s Headlines

  • Mark Farrell Becomes Interim Mayor (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFBay)
  • Muni Discusses Fare Overhaul (SFBay)
  • Ofo Bike Share Left Out of SF (TechCrunch)
  • Bike Share for Walnut Creek (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Stopping Bike Lane on San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Castro Curb-Jumping Driver Charged with Felonies (SFBay)
  • American’s Warm to Self Driving Cars (SFChron)
  • As Tesla ‘Autopilot’ Crashes (EastBayTimes)
  • CHP Says Berkeley Driver Failed to Yield in Deadly Collision (SFBay)
  • More on Converting Bridge Piers to Viewing Platforms (CBSBayArea)
  • Low Income Rental Housing in West Oakland (SFChron)
  • Mountain View’s Housing Efforts (EastBayTimes)

