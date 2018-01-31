Today’s Headlines
- Uber to offer JUMP Bikes (NYTimes)
- Uber and Lyft’s Effect on Cities (Wired)
- We Know Where you Live, Uber Drivers (SFExaminer)
- Self-Driving Grocery Delivery (EastBayTimes)
- More on Tech Bus Attacks (SFWeekly)
- One Way Car Sharing in the East Bay (KALW)
- Lawmakers OK HSR Audit (KQED)
- More on Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes)
- Housing Proposal to Replace Valencia Auto Shop (Hoodline)
- Sausalito Sues to Stop New Ferry (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Strategies for Cleaner Air (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Continue to Ban Bikes on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
