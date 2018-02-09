Today’s Headlines

  • Poll Shows We Want Better, More Integrated Transit (MercNews)
  • Fatal AC Transit Bus Crash (SFGate, CBSBayArea)
  • Will Homeless go to Transbay Transit Center? (SFExaminer)
  • New BART Etiquette Posters (SFGate)
  • State Lowers TNC Fees (SFExaminer)
  • City to Replace Moscone Center Garage (Hoodline)
  • Pedestrian Struck on San Rafael Sidewalk (MarinIJ)
  • Civic Center Survey (Curbed)
  • Denser Ocean Avenue Project (Socketsite)
  • The Bay Area of Exodus (CBSSFBayArea)
  • Benches of Mill Valley (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Let’s Build Another Bay Bridge (SFGate)

  • MatthewEH

    From the “let’s build another Bay Bridge” article.

    “Bus transportation does not help much, as it serves only about 5 percent of commuters. Moreover, it requires the same additional traffic capacity that is necessary for cars and trucks.” Yeah, I’m gonna call BS on that.

  • Better figure out where all those vehicles are going to go once they arrive, first.