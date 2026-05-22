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today's headlines

Headlines, May 22

8:27 AM PDT on May 22, 2026
Headlines, May 22
  • Public Transit Still Suffering Pandemic Woes (Governing)
  • Final 19th Avenue Closure (KTVU)
  • San Mateo Seeks Funds to Make Roads Safer (DailyJournal)
  • Newsom at War with Chevron (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Waymo Suspends Freeway Rides (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
  • Rohnert Park Cracks Down on Scooters (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (SFGate)
  • Did Bystanders Beat Teen Driver Who Killed Three People? (SFChron)
  • We’ll Admit this One Time This Makes us Want to Drive a Little Bit (EastBayTimes)
  • More Concerts in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Outrage! BART Has the Audacity to Charge More for Car Storage Where Demand is High (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Monday, May 25. May everyone have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

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today's headlines

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