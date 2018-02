Today’s Headlines

Cashless Cable Cars (SFExaminer)

First Truly Driverless Cars May be Permitted by April (SFExaminer)

City to Retain Waterfront Height Limits (SFChron)

Chase Center Taking Shape (Curbed)

Partial Rollback of Prop. 13 Headed for Ballot (Curbed)

SMART Train Bikeway Funding Rerouted (MarinIJ)

BART Patron Beaten and Robbed (EastBayTimes)

Larkspur Motorist ‘Didn’t See’ Little Girl on Bike (MarinIJ)

City to Remove ‘Early Days’ Statue (SFWeekly)

Street Art in Upper Haight (Hoodline)

Commentary: Parking for BART (EastBayTimes)

