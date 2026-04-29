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today's headlines

Headlines, April 29

8:25 AM PDT on April 29, 2026
Headlines, April 29
  • Transit Ridership is Up (KQED, NBCBayArea)
  • HSR Might Save $1 Billion (SFChron)
  • Update on SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • Transportation Authority of Marin to Use AI (MarinIJ)
  • New Ferry Names (SFChron)
  • Speed Camera Data is Complicated (SFChron)
  • Waymo Can Now Get Tickets (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on Market Street Plans (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Driver Seriously Injures Cyclist in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Campbell Plans to Allow Cars on Pedestrian Space (EastBayTimes)
  • Sidewalk Planters Overgrown (SFGate)
  • Letters: Build/Don’t Build Senior Housing in Rockridge, ‘Compromise’ on Sunset Dunes (SFChron)

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