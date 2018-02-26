This Week: Ocean Beach Master Plan, the Commute Crisis, Bay Area Workforce
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Ocean Beach Master Plan. The Master Plan, a road map for adapting to erosion and sea level rise along San Francisco’s western edge, is moving forward on several fronts. Projects underway include an update to the city’s coastal plan, a narrowing of hazard-prone road segments and the introduction of a new coastal bike and pedestrian trail. Hear from the agencies responsible for these efforts. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St., S.F.
- Tuesday Solving the Commute Crisis. Emerging technologies, transit system expansion, and new ways of thinking about TOD offer opportunities to tackle the Bay Area’s growing congestion and housing affordability challenges. How are developers, public agencies, and the tech sector approaching these challenges, and how impactful are their solutions likely to be? Join the Urban Land Institute for a discussion. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 5-7 p.m., Bay Area Council, 353 Sacramento St., Suite 1000, S.F.
- Wednesday The Bay Area Workforce. More than 138 million workers in the U.S. have LinkedIn profiles, giving the company a unique insight into workforce trends around the country. What information has their data crunching found out about the Bay Area, and how does our metro region compare to others? Who is leaving the region and why? Come learn about the insights that can be gleaned from the tracking of workforce and migration trends in the Bay Area. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St., S.F.
- Wednesday Walk SF Happy Hour with Jon Orcutt. Orcutt has been a leader in sustainable urban transportation for 30 years. He spent seven years as Policy Director under Janette Sadik-Khan at the New York City DOT, managing Vision Zero and more, and was Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives, New York City’s pedestrian/bicycle/transit advocacy group. He is now empowering advocates across the country through his work at TransitCenter, a foundation dedicated to urban mobility. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:30–7:30 p.m., Southern Pacific Brewing, 620 Treat Avenue (just off 19th Street), S.F.
- Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Organizing Meeting: North Oakland. Join Bike East Bay supporters in your neighborhood to learn about options for bikeways and transit on San Pablo Avenue. Share your vision for the corridor and get organized for kicking off advocacy. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-7, 6510 San Pablo Avenue, Novel Brewing, Oakland.
- Thursday Better Market Street. Better Market Street, the long-awaited redesign of Market Street from Embarcadero to Octavia, is coming. With two City-led open houses in March, this is a great way to dig in and get engaged on one of San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s key street campaigns. Thursday, March 1, 6-7:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Friday San Francisco Bike Party. The Bike Party is a monthly celebration of biking for all riders of different ages, types, and skill levels to enjoy. Rides are fun and safe with stops to socialize along the way. Riders explore different parts of the city each month. Friday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Presidio Log Cabin, 1299 Storey Ave, S.F.
