    “Muni May Reduce Some Fares”

    A day pass (finally!) is a great idea, but what a customer-unfriendly thing to only make it available on MuniMobile. How about London-style fare capping on Clipper cards? On your third ride of the day, you’re just automatically charged the difference up to a day pass and can use it for the rest of the day. Better yet, automatically give me a fast pass for the rest of the month after I’ve taken enough rides to pay for it.

    I often don’t know in advance how many rides I’ll take in a day (especially how many will fit into the 90-minute transfer window and how many will be paid), but I do know I’ll tap my Clipper card each time. There’s no excuse for that to give me a worse deal.

    I’m sure the contractor will insist that implementing such a novel system will cost millions of dollars and take years. Hint: it’s the same contractor that already did it in London.