Today’s Headlines
- Vision Zero Goals off to a Bad Start (SFWeekly)
- BART Train Hits Person at MacArthur (EastBayTimes, SFWeekly)
- HSR Update Due Today (SFChron)
- San Jose BART Extension Center Offices at Airport (EastBayTimes)
- More on SF Sinking (Curbed)
- How Fast are People Leaving San Francisco? (Curbed)
- Committee Blocks Effort to Spend More on City Cleanup (SFExaminer)
- West Berkeley Developer to Use New Law to Bypass Review (SFChron)
- Lyft to Test Self-Driving Cars at Concord Stadium (SFChron)
- Driverless Car Slapped (SFGate)
- Man Arrested for Punching AC Transit Driver (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Economic Benefits of Gas Tax Overblown (EastBayTimes)
