Today’s Headlines

Twin Peaks Tunnel Closures (Hoodline, SFBay)

SFMTA To Install New Traffic Cams (SFExaminer)

Price of a Parklet (KALW)

More Reactions to Muni’s New Trains (SFChron)

Rebuilding Cable Car Pulley System (SFExaminer)

Pedestrian Injured in Pacific Heights (Hoodline, SFBay)

Political Ads Pulled from Bus Stops (SFExaminer)

More on Hunter’s Point Contamination Testing Scandal (Curbed)

288 Apartments by Uptown Oakland BART (Curbed)

Public Forum with 400 Divisadero Developer (Hoodline)

Commentary: Women Underrepresented on Projects (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA