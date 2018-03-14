Today’s Headlines

  • Twin Peaks Tunnel Closures (Hoodline, SFBay)
  • SFMTA To Install New Traffic Cams (SFExaminer)
  • Price of a Parklet (KALW)
  • More Reactions to Muni’s New Trains (SFChron)
  • Rebuilding Cable Car Pulley System (SFExaminer)
  • Pedestrian Injured in Pacific Heights (Hoodline, SFBay)
  • Political Ads Pulled from Bus Stops (SFExaminer)
  • More on Hunter’s Point Contamination Testing Scandal (Curbed)
  • 288 Apartments by Uptown Oakland BART (Curbed)
  • Public Forum with 400 Divisadero Developer (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Women Underrepresented on Projects (SFExaminer)

  • mx

    Re “Twin Peaks Tunnel Closures”

    Didn’t we just have a whole series of closures in 2015? And then a month’s worth last year? If the tunnel needs seismic work, it needs seismic work, but damn if the city doesn’t seem to consider having a functioning subway something it can only bother with when it feels like it.

  • Functioning subway? Ha! So, if I read it right, 15 weekends of evening closures followed by 2 months of the tunnel being completely closed during the summer? Oh, fabulous. Given it takes an hour+ to commute on the L expect the daily commute time to double because we all know bus substitution is slow and buses run few and far between. Can’t wait. Never mind. I’ll be living in NYC by then.

  • That’d be
    “288 Apartments by Downtown Oakland BART (Curbed)”
    or
    “288 Apartments by City Center Oakland BART (Curbed)”.

    Though they did start the article off with a reference to the old SEARS building in Uptown.