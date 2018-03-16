Today’s Headlines
- More Safe-Hit Posts on Valencia (SFExaminer)
- More Loading Space for Uber and Lyft (KALW)
- Protected Bike Lanes for Part of Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
- Hit & Run Felon Cop of the Castro (SFChron)
- Muni Bus and Streetcar Collide (SFBay)
- More on Cable Car Pulley Maintenance (Hoodline)
- Blackout at 16th and Mission BART (SFGate)
- Jane Kim Opposes Housing Near Transit (SFExaminer)
- 103 Units for Hayes Valley (Hoodline)
- Facebook’s Zig Zag Bridge (Curbed)
- Commentary: Transit Density Bill is the Answer (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Brown’s Boast about High Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
