  • More Safe-Hit Posts on Valencia (SFExaminer)
  • More Loading Space for Uber and Lyft (KALW)
  • Protected Bike Lanes for Part of Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)
  • Hit & Run Felon Cop of the Castro (SFChron)
  • Muni Bus and Streetcar Collide (SFBay)
  • More on Cable Car Pulley Maintenance (Hoodline)
  • Blackout at 16th and Mission BART (SFGate)
  • Jane Kim Opposes Housing Near Transit (SFExaminer)
  • 103 Units for Hayes Valley (Hoodline)
  • Facebook’s Zig Zag Bridge (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Transit Density Bill is the Answer (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Brown’s Boast about High Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)

  • Fran Taylor

    Saying “Jane Kim Opposes Housing Near Transit” because she opposes SB827 is dishonest and inflammatory. The bill has a lot of possible consequences that make it unpalatable even to many of us who support density and transit. That headline is a total fabrication.