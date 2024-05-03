Headlines, May 3

- S.F.'s Downtown Street Party (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Proposal to Turn Front Street in Downtown S.F. into 'Bourbon Street' (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- A Look at S.F.'s Downtown Center Mall (SFGate)
- Lights Coming Back to the Bay Bridge (SFGate)
- Japantown Overhaul (SFChron)
- Plan to Boost Larkspur Ferry Ridership (MarinIJ)
- Install Bollards, Go After Egregiously Dangerous Drivers (Bloomberg)
- Yet Another Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Fails to Wear Hi-Vis Bark (SFGate)
- Berkeley Plants Trees (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: It is 'Impossible to use the Services on West Portal' without a Car (SFChron)
- Commentary: Silicon Valley is a Transit Market Ready for Growth (SJSpotlight)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?