This Week: WTF Open Work Hours, Design for Good, HSR Biz Plan

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday Women/Trans/Femme (WTF) Open Work Hours. The Bike Kitchen is a non-profit that teaches folks how to fix their bikes. They have a full workshop of bike tools, stands and used parts that you can use to repair your bike or build up a new one. WTF night provides a safe and supportive atmosphere for Women/Trans/Femme folks to learn bike mechanics and maintenance. They have volunteer mechanics that can help you troubleshoot. Monday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Bike Kitchen, 650B Florida St., S.F.
  • Tuesday Design for Good. In Design for Good, John Cary spotlights real-world solutions from around the globe that illustrate how the spaces and places we inhabit inextricably shape our lives. Join the author for a discussion about how we can achieve good design. Co-presented by Island Press. Tuesday, March 27, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday New Business Plan for High-Speed Rail. The California High-Speed Rail Authority is required to prepare, publish, adopt and submit a business plan to the state legislature every two years. Come learn how the 2018 updated business plan proposes to achieve the vision of fast rail service throughout California. Wednesday, March 28, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Bike to Work Day Ambassador Training. Flex your advocacy muscle and become a Bicycle Ambassador for the SFBC. This training will prepare you to volunteer at Bike to Work Day, as well as at races, festivals, Service Stations, and other events. Please note that you must be a current member of the SF Bicycle Coalition to become a Bicycle Ambassador. Thursday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.  RSVP
  • Thursday Not Just Another Meeting. Join three experienced and passionate meeting nerds to talk about how to design a meeting purpose, skillfully facilitate, and use visual aids to make things happen. Co-presented with Coro Northern California. Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m., SPUR, Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Wildflowers on Wheels. Plant scientists will give expert advice and insights on prime local flower habitats. You’ll learn where and when to ride (or hike) to catch great displays of flowers, and you’ll find out how each of us can help protect our native flora. Thursday, March 29, 7-8:30 p.m., Marin Museum of Bicycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Fairfax.
  • Saturday Adults and Teens Learn-to-Ride Class. This is a class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago and want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling, and steering. Bike East Bay-trained instructors are friendly, patient, and will help you get off to a great start in a safe, non-judgmental environment. Saturday, March 31, 10-1 p.m., Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

