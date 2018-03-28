Today’s Headlines

SFBC Urges DMV to Delay AV Testing without Backup Drivers (Curbed)

Uber to End All AV Testing in California (SFChron, SFWeekly)

Waymo and Jaguar to Build Luxury AV SUV Taxi (SFChron)

Theft and Arrests Up on BART (SFExaminer, SFGate, SFWeekly)

BART Crack Down on Lime Bikes (EastBayTimes)

More on Scooter Rentals (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Time for Electric Ferries (SFExaminer)

Koret Playground Reopens (Hoodline)

Mission Community Market Returns (Hoodline)

More on SF Population Growth (Curbed)

Commentary: Lessons from Forest Hill Affordable Housing Failure (SFExaminer)

