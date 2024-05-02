Headlines, May 2

- Walk SF Supports Delays on West Portal Safety? (SFGate)
- Why S.F. Sidewalks Sparkle (SFGate)
- Mayoral Candidates and Housing (SFChron)
- Can Buses be Automated? (Politico)
- Buses (and Cars) Can't be Safely Automated (TWU)
- More on Oakland Ballers and Planned Bike Valet (EastBayTimes)
- The Mid-Market Faithful (SFStandard)
- Venture Capitalist and Global Warming (SFExaminer)
- So You want to Live on Old Oil Refinery Land? (EastBayTimes)
- Tell us Again How Electric Cars Solve Everything? (SFChron)
- May Day Protests Shut Down Streets (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?