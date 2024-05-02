Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 2

8:25 AM PDT on May 2, 2024

  • Walk SF Supports Delays on West Portal Safety? (SFGate)
  • Why S.F. Sidewalks Sparkle (SFGate)
  • Mayoral Candidates and Housing (SFChron)
  • Can Buses be Automated? (Politico)
  • Buses (and Cars) Can't be Safely Automated (TWU)
  • More on Oakland Ballers and Planned Bike Valet (EastBayTimes)
  • The Mid-Market Faithful (SFStandard)
  • Venture Capitalist and Global Warming (SFExaminer)
  • So You want to Live on Old Oil Refinery Land? (EastBayTimes)
  • Tell us Again How Electric Cars Solve Everything? (SFChron)
  • May Day Protests Shut Down Streets (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

Update on Oakland DOT’s Lakeshore Protected Bike Lane Project

Public seems fairly positive and accepting towards the coming project. Let's hope it stays that way

May 2, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Money is a Lot of Different Things

May 2, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

State E-bike Incentive Program Update

May 1, 2024
See all posts