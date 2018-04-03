This Week: Resilient by Design, Decision Makers, More Housing
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! Update on Resilient by Design. Resilient by Design teams are developing community-based solutions to sea level rise and severe storms in the Bay Area. Come hear from three of them about their vision for a more resilient Bay Area. Tuesday/today!, April 3, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday How to Convince your Decision Maker. Have you ever wondered how a bike lane comes to be and where you fit in? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at this workshop where they’ll explain the public process for changing streets and guide you through crafting a stellar public comment. You’ll learn how to convince decision-makers at an upcoming hearing or board meeting. Tuesday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Wednesday More Housing, Faster. One of last year’s major housing victories was the passage of SB 35, a state measure that streamlines the approval of some types of housing in places that haven’t kept up with their targets. The state recently released maps and guidance for SB 35 implementation, pointing out that only 2.4 percent of the state’s jurisdictions met both their affordable and market-rate targets. Learn how the implementation effort is going. Wednesday, April 4, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Prioritizing Projects. The S.F. Planning Department’s Citywide Division has a new workplan to address the city’s most critical planning issues. Hear seven speakers’ plans to tackle the urgent projects that will impact San Francisco in the near future. Wednesday, April 4, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Walk to Work Day. Even if you work far away or across the Bay, just walk part of your commute. Or if you can, walk all the way. Last year, over 10,000 people participated; this year should be even bigger. Thursday, April 5, 7:30-10 a.m., stop by a walk hub, at various locations.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Three Bears from Orinda BART. This classic hilly, 23.5 mile loop starts and ends at Orinda BART, with 2,000 feet of climbing. Bike East Bay will take a long warmup ride before tackling the three hills (Route shown is counter-clockwise: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/17041454). Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (roll out at 9:15 sharp!), 11 Camino Pablo, Orinda BART Station, Orinda.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line