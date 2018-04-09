This Week: Balboa Reservoir, Geary Rapid, Wayfinding
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Balboa Reservoir Master Plan. The team of AvalonBay Communities and BRIDGE Housing, with Mission Housing, Pacific Union Development Company, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco, has been selected for the Balboa Reservoir project. Come join the Community Advisory Committee to discuss their development proposal and next steps with the community. Here’s the agenda. Monday/tonight! April 9, 6-8 p.m., City College of San Francisco, Multi-Use Building, Room 140, 55 Phelan Avenue, S.F.
- Monday/tonight! Geary Rapid: Coming Soon. Get the latest update from SFMTA on the Geary Rapid project, including detailed plans for bus and pedestrian bulbs. Hear about the SF Transit Riders ‘Ride Audits,’ getting rider feedback on improvements straight to planners. And talk about what you can do to make sure the Geary Rapid actually gets here rapidly. Monday/tonight! April 9, 6:30 p.m., SF Transit Riders HQ, 795 Folsom Street Suite 100, S.F.
- Tuesday Wayfinding in the Bay. Learn about the changes San Francisco International Airport has been spearheading to improve wayfinding and get a glimpse into SPUR’s newest report on transit mapping in the Bay Area. Tuesday, April 10, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Or do you just want to get your hands a little dirty? Come on out and get greasy at SFBC’s Monthly Community Repair Night. They’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds and honing skills. Snacks and beverages provided. Wednesday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Bayview Warehouse, S.F.
- Wednesday Influencing Local Government. Join SPUR for a discussion about workforce challenges and opportunities that exist for aspiring civic leaders in the Bay Area. Wednesday, April 11, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Cost of Building Housing. UC Berkeley’s Terner Center examines land values, construction costs, materials and labor, fees, permitting timelines, regulatory requirements and more to find out why housing construction keeps getting more expensive. Thursday, April 12, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Brewfest Fundraiser for Bike East Bay. Come to Sports Basement Berkeley for unlimited tastings from local breweries. 100 percent of your registration fee goes back to support Bike East Bay. Tickets are available online. Saturday, April 14, 2-5 p.m., 2727 Milvia Street, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line