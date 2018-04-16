Today’s Headlines

Scofflaw Scooters Seized (SFBay, KQED, Hoodline)

Teaching Kids on Model Street (SFExaminer)

More on Transit Density Bill (48Hills)

Leveling the Millennium Tower (SFChron, CBSLocal)

More on Planned Lower Haight Bikeshare Station Removal (Hoodline)

Man Slips on Yellow Curb Bumps (EastBayTimes)

Marin Transit to Add Electric Buses (MarinIJ)

BART Extension Will Transform San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Freeway Widening Project Slow in Silicon Valley (SFChron)

Richmond San Rafael Bridge Third Lane Set to Open (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Rafael-Larkspur Bike Path Costs Money? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Dick Spotswood sees Another Bike Conspiracy (MarinIJ)

