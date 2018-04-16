Today’s Headlines
- Scofflaw Scooters Seized (SFBay, KQED, Hoodline)
- Teaching Kids on Model Street (SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Density Bill (48Hills)
- Leveling the Millennium Tower (SFChron, CBSLocal)
- More on Planned Lower Haight Bikeshare Station Removal (Hoodline)
- Man Slips on Yellow Curb Bumps (EastBayTimes)
- Marin Transit to Add Electric Buses (MarinIJ)
- BART Extension Will Transform San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Freeway Widening Project Slow in Silicon Valley (SFChron)
- Richmond San Rafael Bridge Third Lane Set to Open (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: San Rafael-Larkspur Bike Path Costs Money? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Dick Spotswood sees Another Bike Conspiracy (MarinIJ)
