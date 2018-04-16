Today’s Headlines

  • Scofflaw Scooters Seized (SFBayKQED, Hoodline)
  • Teaching Kids on Model Street (SFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Density Bill (48Hills)
  • Leveling the Millennium Tower (SFChron, CBSLocal)
  • More on Planned Lower Haight Bikeshare Station Removal (Hoodline)
  • Man Slips on Yellow Curb Bumps (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Transit to Add Electric Buses (MarinIJ)
  • BART Extension Will Transform San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Freeway Widening Project Slow in Silicon Valley (SFChron)
  • Richmond San Rafael Bridge Third Lane Set to Open (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: San Rafael-Larkspur Bike Path Costs Money? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Dick Spotswood sees Another Bike Conspiracy (MarinIJ)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I suspect that if I suggested the DPW could also haul cars and motorcycles off the sidewalks of San Francisco, I’d be told that only some other agency has the authority to do that.

  • Given those renderings of mid-height mixed used buildings, I’d hardly call that transformation. Nor is the BART extension truly responsible for much of that construction. What would be transformative would be getting thousands of cars off the road in SJ as drivers switch over to using BART as their primary means of travel. That’s transformative.

  • Cynara2

    You cyclists need to get a better attitude toward walkers. It is really a serious issue.