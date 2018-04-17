Today’s Headlines

Scooters Ordered to Stop (Curbed, SFChron)

Mayoral Candidates and the Tech Industry (SFChron)

Money for Crumbling Seawall (SFChron)

Sidewalk Robots Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Progress on Upper Market Protected Bike Lane (SFWeekly)

Extending Car-Free Twin Peaks (SFExaminer)

Tourist Industry Pleads with City to Clean up the Streets (SFGate)

Gubernatorial Candidates on Housing (SFGate)

Ped Space for Kasper’s Plaza (Hoodline)

Temescal Murals (Hoodline)

Bernal Heights Hit and Run Suspect Arrested (Hoodline)

Commentary: Scooters Could be Key to Reducing Car Use (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA