Today’s Headlines
- Scooters Ordered to Stop (Curbed, SFChron)
- Mayoral Candidates and the Tech Industry (SFChron)
- Money for Crumbling Seawall (SFChron)
- Sidewalk Robots Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Progress on Upper Market Protected Bike Lane (SFWeekly)
- Extending Car-Free Twin Peaks (SFExaminer)
- Tourist Industry Pleads with City to Clean up the Streets (SFGate)
- Gubernatorial Candidates on Housing (SFGate)
- Ped Space for Kasper’s Plaza (Hoodline)
- Temescal Murals (Hoodline)
- Bernal Heights Hit and Run Suspect Arrested (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Scooters Could be Key to Reducing Car Use (SFChron)
