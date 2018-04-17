Today’s Headlines

  • Scooters Ordered to Stop (Curbed, SFChron)
  • Mayoral Candidates and the Tech Industry (SFChron)
  • Money for Crumbling Seawall (SFChron)
  • Sidewalk Robots Coming to San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Progress on Upper Market Protected Bike Lane (SFWeekly)
  • Extending Car-Free Twin Peaks (SFExaminer)
  • Tourist Industry Pleads with City to Clean up the Streets (SFGate)
  • Gubernatorial Candidates on Housing (SFGate)
  • Ped Space for Kasper’s Plaza (Hoodline)
  • Temescal Murals (Hoodline)
  • Bernal Heights Hit and Run Suspect Arrested (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Scooters Could be Key to Reducing Car Use (SFChron)

