Today’s Headlines

  • More on Scooters (Curbed, CBSLocal)
  • New Caltrain to Transbay Alignment Study (SFChron)
  • Fare Inspector Quotas (SFExaminer)
  • Powell Street BART Face-lift Behind Schedule (SFChron)
  • Transit and the Mayor’s Race (SFChron)
  • Mayor Promises 2,000 New Trees (Curbed)
  • SF Students Win Planning Contest (Hoodline)
  • Keeping ‘Early Days’ Statue After All (Curbed, Hoodline)
  • Could Robots Help Solve Our Housing Woes? (MercNews)
  • Downtown San Mateo Focuses on Cleanliness and Parking (DailyJournal)
  • More on Elon Musk’s Boring Transportation Company (EastBayTimes)

  • lunartree

    LOL Jane Kim pretending to care about transit again. Everything she does is anti-urbanism…

  • Eric Johnson

    Surprised at the innumerany of “2000 New Trees”. That not even enough–by a long shot–to make up for an average year’s tree mortality. So much for Prop E.