  • More on Tenderloin and Upper Market Protected Lanes (Hoodline)
  • Mission District Homeless Tents Cleared (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Police Post Pics of Cleared Homeless Tents (Curbed)
  • Fact Checking Jane Kim’s Opposition to Transit Density Bill (Curbed)
  • Bay Area’s Depressing Super Commutes (Curbed, EastBayTimes, abc10)
  • Tetra Tech Denise Wrongdoing in Soil Cleanup (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Retail Plans Dropped for Pier 29 (SFExaminer)
  • Nob Hill Whole Foods (Hoodline)
  • Hayward BART Closed Wed. Evening After Shots Fired (EastBayTimes)
  • Map of Oakland Past (Hoodline)
  • Larkspur Ferry Parking Shuttle (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Housing Advocates Must Work with Municipalities (MarinIJ)

  • murphstahoe

    Suburbs and small towns are not the cause of the state’s problem. Rather, it’s cities — both large and small — that have grown their jobs and commercial development without also building housing.

    I’m trying to figure out. Is San Rafael a suburb? Is it a “small town”?

    Novato has pushed very hard to grow the commercial development at Hamilton. Doe that make them a small city? Or a suburb?

    The arguments from the NIMBYs are so internally inconsistent it’s baffling