Today’s Headlines
- More on Tenderloin and Upper Market Protected Lanes (Hoodline)
- Mission District Homeless Tents Cleared (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Police Post Pics of Cleared Homeless Tents (Curbed)
- Fact Checking Jane Kim’s Opposition to Transit Density Bill (Curbed)
- Bay Area’s Depressing Super Commutes (Curbed, EastBayTimes, abc10)
- Tetra Tech Denise Wrongdoing in Soil Cleanup (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Retail Plans Dropped for Pier 29 (SFExaminer)
- Nob Hill Whole Foods (Hoodline)
- Hayward BART Closed Wed. Evening After Shots Fired (EastBayTimes)
- Map of Oakland Past (Hoodline)
- Larkspur Ferry Parking Shuttle (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Housing Advocates Must Work with Municipalities (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA