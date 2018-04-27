Today’s Headlines

Turk Street Bike Lane Ribbon Cutting (SFExaminer)

Scooter Update (Curbed)

State Regulators Change Uber’s Classification (SFExaminer)

More on Mayor’s Cleanup (Curbed)

SF Supes and the Mentally Ill On the Streets (SFChron)

Revised Hunter’s Point Plan Approved (SFExaminer)

More on Powell Street BART Upgrades (Hoodline)

BART Board Approves Single Tunnel Option for San Jose (EastBayTimes)

BART San Jose Extension Wins Grant (EastBayTimes)

Grant for SMART Train Windsor Extension (MarinIJ)

Fight over Fixing San Rafael Sidewalks (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Scooters are Annoying (Futurism)

