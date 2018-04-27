Today’s Headlines

  • Turk Street Bike Lane Ribbon Cutting (SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Update (Curbed)
  • State Regulators Change Uber’s Classification (SFExaminer)
  • More on Mayor’s Cleanup (Curbed)
  • SF Supes and the Mentally Ill On the Streets (SFChron)
  • Revised Hunter’s Point Plan Approved (SFExaminer)
  • More on Powell Street BART Upgrades (Hoodline)
  • BART Board Approves Single Tunnel Option for San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • BART San Jose Extension Wins Grant (EastBayTimes)
  • Grant for SMART Train Windsor Extension (MarinIJ)
  • Fight over Fixing San Rafael Sidewalks (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Scooters are Annoying (Futurism)

