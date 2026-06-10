Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

today's headlines

Headlines, June 10

7:48 AM PDT on June 10, 2026
Headlines, June 10
  • Mayor Lurie to Push Muni Measure (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Transit Agencies Team up for World Cup (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
  • SFMTA Issuing More Parking Tickets (SFStandard)
  • Chinatown Park Revamp Breaks Ground (SFChron)
  • More on Deadly Hit and Run in Excelsior (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Bike Lane in San Jose (KTVU)
  • And More Car Carnage in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Cyclist Collides with Bear (SFChron)
  • More on District 4 Supervisor Race (MissionLocal)
  • Tesla Still Pollutes (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Schools and Global Warming Education (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: SMART Train Win was Decisive (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

today's headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Bicycling

In Memory of Fallen Chicago Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil

June 10, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, June 9

June 9, 2026
Streetsblog NYC |Andy Byford

Amtrak’s Penn Station Dog And Pony Show Avoided the Only Question That Matters

June 8, 2026
Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: Beale Street Bike Lane Upgrades Underway

June 8, 2026
Streetsblog California |Cap-and-Trade

Team Newsom Just Created a Massive Transit Funding Crisis. Now the Legislature Needs to Fix It. Again.

June 8, 2026
See all posts