This Week: East Bay Affordable Housing, Twin Peaks Open House, Bike to Work Day
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Better Access to East Bay Affordable Housing. San Francisco’s DAHLIA Housing Portal, a product developed out of a civic-tech partnership, is making it easier for residents to apply for affordable housing. Instead of submitting reams of paper applications for competitive housing lotteries, potential residents can now complete applications online in a matter of minutes. Join SPUR to learn about the portal and how it could benefit residents of the East Bay. Tuesday, May 8, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Open House for Twin Peaks Figure 8 Car-Free Design. Now that the car-free pilot atop Twin Peaks has been extended for another two years, it’s time to start thinking about what a permanent design could look like. Bring ideas to this open house to share with City planners.. Tuesday, May 8, 6:30–8 p.m., Midtown Terrace Clubhouse, Clarendon Ave and Olympia Way, S.F.
- Thursday Volunteer at Frank Ogawa Plaza on Bike to Work Day, Oakland. Come volunteer at Bike East Bay’s Energizer Station at Frank Ogawa Square. Pancake breakfast is included. Thursday, May 10, 6-11 a.m., Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland
- Thursday Bike to Work Day, SF. This is San Francisco’s biggest day of the year to show city leaders and the country that SF bikes. Thursday, May 10, citywide. Also, join the SFBC for a rally on the steps of City Hall. 8:30-9 a.m., 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Emeryville’s Peladeau Park Grand Opening. The City of Emeryville will be celebrating the opening of Peladeau Park, an extension of the Emeryville Greenway. Thursday, May 10, 10 a.m., 5701 Hollis St. (on the greenway near the intersection of Hollis and Powell), Emeryville.
- Saturday Trail and Habitat Stewardship: Laguna Honda. The Laguna Honda Community Trail project is improving the historic multi-use trails of the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center. Help improve what will become part of the larger San Francisco trail system, connecting the city to open spaces. Saturday, May 12, 9-12:30, Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Blvd., S.F.
- Saturday Meander to Larkspur. Bring your bike to the Sausalito dock of the SF Ferry Building’s Golden Gate Ferry Terminal to join the annual May ride to Larkspur. Riders will first ferry to Sausalito, then ride to Larkspur, then ferry back to S.F. Saturday, May 12, 10-5:30 p.m., Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building, S.F. Cost is $22.75 for the ferry fares.
