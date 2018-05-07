Today’s Headlines
- New SoMa Traffic Light (SFBay)
- Caltrain Fare’s May be Going Up (DailyJournal)
- People Fleeing Bay Area But Housing Prices Won’t Budge (SFGate)
- More on Hunter’s Point Contamination Cover Up (Curbed, SFWeekly)
- Housing Homeless Who Won’t Move Inside (SFChron)
- More on Saving SF’s Taxi Industry (Curbed)
- Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palo Alto (SFChron)
- Pro-Con on Regional Measure 3 (MercNews)
- Injured Cyclist Sues over Road Conditions (Almanac)
- Commentary: Push for Parcel Tax for City Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Don’t Cut the Trees (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Frightened into Putting the Bike in Storage (SFGate)
