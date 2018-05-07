Today’s Headlines

  • New SoMa Traffic Light (SFBay)
  • Caltrain Fare’s May be Going Up (DailyJournal)
  • People Fleeing Bay Area But Housing Prices Won’t Budge (SFGate)
  • More on Hunter’s Point Contamination Cover Up (Curbed, SFWeekly)
  • Housing Homeless Who Won’t Move Inside (SFChron)
  • More on Saving SF’s Taxi Industry (Curbed)
  • Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palo Alto (SFChron)
  • Pro-Con on Regional Measure 3 (MercNews)
  • Injured Cyclist Sues over Road Conditions (Almanac)
  • Commentary: Push for Parcel Tax for City Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Don’t Cut the Trees (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Frightened into Putting the Bike in Storage (SFGate)

  • p_chazz

    There should be a lot more mid-block crosswalks in SOMA. I used to work at 45 Fremont, and people always cross mid block to go to the restaurants across the street in the plaza at 50 Fremont.

  • John French

    The streets need to be narrower, too, though, with slower traffic. The mid-block croswalk on Second between Brannan and Bryant is terrifying to cross, despite all the signs reminding drivers to yield.