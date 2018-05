Today’s Headlines

Getting Ready for Bike to Work Day (Curbed)

Mayoral Candidates Respond to IV Drug Use on Muni (CBSLocal)

More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Closure (SFExaminer, Curbed)

Gentrification Slow in the Tenderloin (SFGate)

Tenderloin Food Hub Short Funds (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Pedestrian Struck in Marina District (Hoodline)

Are Tech Bus City Fees too Low? (SFWeekly)

Oakland’s Tuff Sheds for the Homeless (EastBayTimes)

Leaders Split on RM3 (Almanac)

East Palo Alto Bike and Ped Overpass (Almanac)

How to Pay for Parks (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA