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today's headlines

Headlines, June 4

8:18 AM PDT on June 4, 2026
Headlines, June 4
  • SMART Train a Hit with Voters (MarinIJ)
  • More on CARB Cuts and Impact on Muni (SFStandard)
  • More on Clipper Outage (SFChron)
  • 70 Percent Win for SMART Funding is a Bad Sign for Transit? (SFChron)
  • How to Get to the World Cup (KQED)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in SoMa (SFChron)
  • Demolition of Building in North Beach (SFChron)
  • Burglar Took a Waymo? (SFChron)
  • More Election Analysis—Including Role of Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Mayor Lurie Got a Mandate to Build (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Mayor Lurie Got a Mandate, Period (MissionLocal)

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today's headlines

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