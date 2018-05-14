This Week: Ballots and Brews, Foot of the Bay Bridge, Post Bike-to-Work Day
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Ballots and Brews. The June 2018 election, the first time San Francisco residents will head to the voting booth since November 2016, has the potential to bring sweeping changes to San Francisco’s physical and political landscape. Come join the SPUR policy staff as they explain the ballot over beers. Monday/tonight!, May 14, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday At the Foot of the Bay Bridge. A proposed 170-acre open space at the Oakland side of the Bay Bridge, Gateway Park will create new parkland, provide a distinct entryway to the East Bay, connect to the bridge’s new bicycle and pedestrian path and increase shoreline access. Come explore the new site with the park’s proponents and designers. Tuesday, May 15, 10:30 a.m., Details will be sent to registered attendees ahead of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org.
- Tuesday Post-Bike to Work Day. Join Bike East Bay to help with cleanup, data entry, and envelope stuffing after Bike to Work Day. Tuesday, May 15, 2-5 p.m., 466 Water St., Bike East Bay office (between Broadway and Washington St, Jack London Square), Oakland.
- Tuesday Beyond Driverless Cars: Autonomous Trucks and Industrial Distribution. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to change trucking and distribution channels well before it affects the daily commute to work. This panel will talk about distribution in the age of autonomous vehicles and the impact of autonomous trucks on industrial land. Tuesday, May 15, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, 935 Washington St., San Carlos. This event includes a hosted reception for all attendees. See the ULI page for ticket prices (enter code “Beyond18” for a special Streetsblog discount).
- Tuesday Delayed on the J. Tired of delays on the J? If you’re fortunate, you have a smart gadget that tells you if you have time for a cocktail before the next one arrives. So join San Francisco Transit Riders for a Public Transit Crawl to see if we can track down the elusive J-Church, from Market St. to 30th St. Prizes for who can guess how long we wait at each stop – the closest answer without going under wins. Tuesday, May 15, 5:30-9 p.m. Starts at 5:30 p.m. at Blackbird, 2124 Market St., S.F.
- Wednesday Catalyzing Rail-Oriented Development. Spurring development around rail stations in California is critical to achieving state goals for an integrated rail system, as well as for more compact land use. Building on SPUR’s recent Harnessing High-Speed Rail report, this panel will discuss the policy initiatives and potential legislation needed for catalyzing development around rail across the state. Wednesday, May 16, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Ride of Silence. San Francisco’s annual Ride of Silence is a group ride to honor those that have been injured or killed while biking. Wednesday, May 16, 5:30 p.m. (roll-out at 6:30 p.m., the ride is expected to take two hours) starts at the Grotto at the Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line