Today’s Headlines

  • SFPD May Help BART Patrol Civic Center Station (SFChron)
  • Supes to Question Tetra Tech on Hunters Point (SFChron, CBSBayArea)
  • Interim Use for Haight McDonald’s? (Curbed)
  • Dogpatch Pier 70 Development Groundbreaking (Hoodline)
  • Temescal Residents Petition for Rainbow Crosswalks (Hoodline)
  • Muggers on Scooters (Hoodline)
  • Dangerous SF Streets of 1906 (KQED)
  • Foster City Housing for City Workers (DailyJournal)
  • San Mateo Cleanup (DailyJournal)
  • Sunnyvale’s Office Space Scramble (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SPUR’s Blueprint for Change (SFChron)

  • mx

    This bit from the Civic Center story is jaw-dropping:

    “Farrell called the meeting after seeing a news report on KPIX-TV that
    showed people openly shooting up in the station’s underground walkways
    as commuters passed by.”

    It’s what, a five minute walk from the Mayor’s office to Civic Center BART? And it’s not like this is a sudden new development. Good thing he watches the news so he can see what thousands of us see every day and how thousands of San Franciscans in need of help are living. Do city leaders ever ride transit anymore?

  • Governance by watching television. It’s all the rage.

  • p_chazz

    This little tidbit from Hoodline: A bicyclist struck and injured six pedestrians on a Mid-Market sidewalk this morning before fleeing the scene, according to police.

    https://www.hoodline.com/2018/05/bicyclist-injures-6-in-mid-market-collision-flees-scene

    Bicyclists are not pedestrians’ friends.

  • No, they don’t ride transit. None of our elite mayors did in recent history. The complacency of this town continues to amaze me year after year after year.

  • Committers of hit-and-run are no one’s friends.

  • p_chazz

    Activists try to present bicyclists and pedestrians as some happy-dappy united front against “hulking death machines” as a Streetsblog commenter called automobiles, but as far as I’m concerned, bicycles are just one more wheeled vehicle that I have to look out for.

  • Many strawmen died to bring us this information.

  • p_chazz

    “Part of the current problem, I think, derives from bicyclists’ sense of themselves as victims. If you feel aggrieved, if you have been injured, if you mourn at the ghost-bike shrines of bikers who have been killed by cars, then you may have a difficult time realizing that you can simultaneously be the aggressor.”

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/bicycle-crash-kills-another-pedestrian-central-park

  • jonobate

    The statistics show that bike vs. pedestrian injuries and fatalities are an infrequent occurance. Of course it’s a bad thing, and crashes like this one in Soma are the reason everyone in the advocacy community encourages all cyclists to use the road, not the sidewalk. But it’s simply not an epidemic on the scale of the car vs. pedestrian collisions which massively dominate the statistics.

  • Stuart

    Name some specific policies where Walk SF and SFBC (or whatever other mainstream pedestrian and cyclist advocacy groups you like) want different outcomes.

  • I must capitulate to the strong evidence of “may”.