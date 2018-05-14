Today’s Headlines
- SFPD May Help BART Patrol Civic Center Station (SFChron)
- Supes to Question Tetra Tech on Hunters Point (SFChron, CBSBayArea)
- Interim Use for Haight McDonald’s? (Curbed)
- Dogpatch Pier 70 Development Groundbreaking (Hoodline)
- Temescal Residents Petition for Rainbow Crosswalks (Hoodline)
- Muggers on Scooters (Hoodline)
- Dangerous SF Streets of 1906 (KQED)
- Foster City Housing for City Workers (DailyJournal)
- San Mateo Cleanup (DailyJournal)
- Sunnyvale’s Office Space Scramble (SFChron)
- Commentary: SPUR’s Blueprint for Change (SFChron)
