Today’s Headlines

SFPD May Help BART Patrol Civic Center Station (SFChron)

Supes to Question Tetra Tech on Hunters Point (SFChron, CBSBayArea)

Interim Use for Haight McDonald’s? (Curbed)

Dogpatch Pier 70 Development Groundbreaking (Hoodline)

Temescal Residents Petition for Rainbow Crosswalks (Hoodline)

Muggers on Scooters (Hoodline)

Dangerous SF Streets of 1906 (KQED)

Foster City Housing for City Workers (DailyJournal)

San Mateo Cleanup (DailyJournal)

Sunnyvale’s Office Space Scramble (SFChron)

Commentary: SPUR’s Blueprint for Change (SFChron)

