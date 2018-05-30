Today’s Headlines

Scoot Can’t Offer E-Bikes Under New City Rules (SFChron)

Scooter Theft by Dog (SFWeekly, Hoodline)

Scooter Company Raising Tons of Money (TechCrunch)

No Scooters on Bay Bridge (Curbed)

Rider Pierced by Hypodermic Needle on BART Seat (Curbed)

Another Tour of the Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFExaminer)

Islais Creek Sculpture (Hoodline)

Foster City Welcomes LimeBikes (DailyJournal)

Traffic Making VTA Buses Late (EastBayTimes)

Novato Short Cash for Downtown SMART Station (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Developers Should Pay More to Muni (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Fight to Roll Back Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA