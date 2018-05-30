Today’s Headlines
- Scoot Can’t Offer E-Bikes Under New City Rules (SFChron)
- Scooter Theft by Dog (SFWeekly, Hoodline)
- Scooter Company Raising Tons of Money (TechCrunch)
- No Scooters on Bay Bridge (Curbed)
- Rider Pierced by Hypodermic Needle on BART Seat (Curbed)
- Another Tour of the Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFExaminer)
- Islais Creek Sculpture (Hoodline)
- Foster City Welcomes LimeBikes (DailyJournal)
- Traffic Making VTA Buses Late (EastBayTimes)
- Novato Short Cash for Downtown SMART Station (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Developers Should Pay More to Muni (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Fight to Roll Back Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)
