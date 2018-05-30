Today’s Headlines

  • Scoot Can’t Offer E-Bikes Under New City Rules (SFChron)
  • Scooter Theft by Dog (SFWeekly, Hoodline)
  • Scooter Company Raising Tons of Money (TechCrunch)
  • No Scooters on Bay Bridge (Curbed)
  • Rider Pierced by Hypodermic Needle on BART Seat (Curbed)
  • Another Tour of the Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFExaminer)
  • Islais Creek Sculpture (Hoodline)
  • Foster City Welcomes LimeBikes (DailyJournal)
  • Traffic Making VTA Buses Late (EastBayTimes)
  • Novato Short Cash for Downtown SMART Station (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Developers Should Pay More to Muni (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Fight to Roll Back Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA