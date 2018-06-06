Today’s Headlines
- Leno over Breed, but Still too Close to Call (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Affordability/Homelessness Top Issues for Newsom (SFChron)
- Looks Good for Regional Measure 3 (SFChron, MercNews)
- RM3/Much Work to do on Transportation (EastBayTimes)
- Mandelman Ousts Sheehy (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Ways to Fix Bay Area Housing Crisis (BusinessInsider)
- Larkspur Bike Path Moves Ahead (MarinIJ)
- Secret Gardens of San Francisco (Curbed)
- Commentary: Rename Julius Kahn Playground (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Will RM3 Really have Oversight? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Scooters, Bikes, Peds Fighting over Crumbs (TreeHugger)
