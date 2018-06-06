Today’s Headlines

Leno over Breed, but Still too Close to Call (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Affordability/Homelessness Top Issues for Newsom (SFChron)

Looks Good for Regional Measure 3 (SFChron, MercNews)

RM3/Much Work to do on Transportation (EastBayTimes)

Mandelman Ousts Sheehy (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Ways to Fix Bay Area Housing Crisis (BusinessInsider)

Larkspur Bike Path Moves Ahead (MarinIJ)

Secret Gardens of San Francisco (Curbed)

Commentary: Rename Julius Kahn Playground (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Will RM3 Really have Oversight? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Scooters, Bikes, Peds Fighting over Crumbs (TreeHugger)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA