- Leno Losing Lead Over Breed (SFChron, SFExaminer, KQED)
- Lyft and Uber Among Applicants for Scooter Permits (SFChron, SFExaminer, Endgadget)
- More on Lyft Integrating App with Transit (EastBayTimes)
- Tesla in Autonomous Mode Accelerated Before Crash (KQED)
- SPUR CEO Heading for Sydney (SFChron, BizTimes)
- More on Facebook and Dumbarton Study (NBCBayArea, DailyJournal)
- Berkeley Delays Housing Again (BizTimes)
- Mountain View Moving Forward on Employer Tax (SFChron)
- Man Risks Life to Beat BART Fare (Kron4)
- Commentary: More on Renaming Julius Kahn Playground (SFChron)
- Commentary: Columnist Still Hates HSR (MarinIJ)
