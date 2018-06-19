Today’s Headlines

Why are Bay Area Rail Construction Costs so High? (Curbed)

Caltrain Fare Increase (SFBay)

New Muni Yard Opens (SFBay)

Needles at Muni Station (KTVU)

Person Struck by BART Train (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Mission Gentrification (SFChron)

Marin Vulnerable to Coastal Flooding (MarinIJ)

Parking on the Sidewalk (Kron4)

Girl Seriously Injured by Motorist in Palo Alto (SFBay)

Woman Killed by Motorists in Vacaville (Kron4)

Commentary: Retesting Hunters Point is Necessary (SFChron)

