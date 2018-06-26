Today’s Headlines
- More on West Portal Businesses and Twin Peaks Closure (SFExaminer)
- Gas Tax Repeal Qualifies for Nov. Ballot (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Ferry (MercNews)
- Golden Gate Transit Route 92 Saved (MarinIJ)
- Speeding up VTA in Downtown San Jose (MercNews)
- Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured by Motorist in Hayes Valley (Hoodline)
- Are Navigation Centers Working? (SFChron)
- Housing, Dirty Streets, Other Reasons People Leave Bay Area (SFGate)
- ‘Low Income’ in the Bay Area (SFWeekly)
- San Mateo Builds One Home Per 19 New Jobs (Curbed)
- San Jose Development to Parlay Transit (MercNews)
- Commentary: Toll Funds Should Help Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)
