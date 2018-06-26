Today’s Headlines

More on West Portal Businesses and Twin Peaks Closure (SFExaminer)

Gas Tax Repeal Qualifies for Nov. Ballot (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Ferry (MercNews)

Golden Gate Transit Route 92 Saved (MarinIJ)

Speeding up VTA in Downtown San Jose (MercNews)

Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured by Motorist in Hayes Valley (Hoodline)

Are Navigation Centers Working? (SFChron)

Housing, Dirty Streets, Other Reasons People Leave Bay Area (SFGate)

‘Low Income’ in the Bay Area (SFWeekly)

San Mateo Builds One Home Per 19 New Jobs (Curbed)

San Jose Development to Parlay Transit (MercNews)

Commentary: Toll Funds Should Help Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)

