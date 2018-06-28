Today’s Headlines

  • Five Injured After Motorist Hits Pedicab (KGO, EastBayTimes, SFChron)
  • Canopies for BART Stations (SFChron)
  • Chariot Adds Commute Route with Public Funds (SFChron)
  • Riding Every Muni Line (Curbed)
  • More on West Portal Businesses and Twin Peaks Closure (Hoodline)
  • Upper Haight Green Benefit District (Hoodline)
  • Plan to Transform the Dogpatch (SFExaminer)
  • Sister City Signs at Hallidie (Hoodline)
  • Progress Helping the Homeless? (SFChron)
  • Berkeley’s New Navigation Center (Berkeleyside)
  • Wetland Work to Offset Ferry Damage (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Stop Adding Costs to the Downtown Extension (SFExaminer)

