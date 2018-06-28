Today’s Headlines
- Five Injured After Motorist Hits Pedicab (KGO, EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Canopies for BART Stations (SFChron)
- Chariot Adds Commute Route with Public Funds (SFChron)
- Riding Every Muni Line (Curbed)
- More on West Portal Businesses and Twin Peaks Closure (Hoodline)
- Upper Haight Green Benefit District (Hoodline)
- Plan to Transform the Dogpatch (SFExaminer)
- Sister City Signs at Hallidie (Hoodline)
- Progress Helping the Homeless? (SFChron)
- Berkeley’s New Navigation Center (Berkeleyside)
- Wetland Work to Offset Ferry Damage (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Stop Adding Costs to the Downtown Extension (SFExaminer)
