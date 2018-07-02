This Week: SoMa, Women Bike Book Club, Woman Bike Coffee Club
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Thursday SoMa Member Committee. The SoMa Member Committee of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition meets regularly to talk through the latest street projects and strategize how they can hold the city accountable for delivering urgently needed bike projects. At this meeting they will regroup around the Townsend Street protected bike lanes to determine strategy. Thursday, July 5, 5:30-7 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Thursday, July 5, 6-7:30 p.m., 5606 San Pablo Ave., Golden Gate Library, Oakland.
- Friday Woman Bike Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, July 6, 8-9 a.m., Sightglass Coffee, 270 Seventh Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. Saturday, July 7, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. Instructors will work one-on-one to teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, July 8, 11-2 p.m., NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings Street and Cargo Way, S.F.
