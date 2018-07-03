Today’s Headlines
- Lyft Acquires Motivate (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More Investment in Scooters (DailyMail)
- Toward Zero Parking (Urbanland)
- SF’s Construction Boom and Need for Training (SFExaminer)
- City Struggles to House Homeless Families (SFExaminer)
- SF Street Life Drives Away Convention (SFChron)
- Housing Bills and More on the November Ballot (Curbed)
- Marin Projects in Jeopardy Over SB1 Repeal (MarinIJ)
- Profile on Hard Knox Bikes (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Hallidie Plaza Needs a Makeover (SFChron)
- Commentary: If Gas Tax Repealed, Blame Brown (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog will be taking a publishing holiday starting tomorrow, July 4, and returning on Monday, July 9. Have a safe and happy Independence Day!