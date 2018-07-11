Today’s Headlines
- BART Will Reduce Service for Retrofit (NBCBayArea, SFExaminer)
- More on Pedicab Driver’s Death (SFChron, SFWeekly, KGO)
- More on Transbay Transit Center Opening (Curbed)
- Breaking Down the Gas Tax Ballot Initiative (EastBayTimes)
- Gaps in Ride Share Data Hurt Planning (NextCity)
- Can Cities Run on Dockless Transport? (Guardian)
- More on Push to Eliminate Planned Bridge Bikeway (EastBayExpress)
- Developers Resist Paying for Art (BizTimes)
- Plans to Raze Valencia Phoenix (Socketsite)
- Mixed Use Building Coming to South SF (DailyJournal)
- Update on Father and Son Riding All Muni Lines (Curbed)
