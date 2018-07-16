This Week: Embarcadero, Townsend, Future Vehicles
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Embarcadero Committee. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to help strategize how to get the city to make immediate hotspot improvements to the Embarcadero and commit to constructing the long-term vision for fully protected bike lanes along the Embarcadero by 2022. Monday/tonight! July 16, 5:30-7:00 p.m., Philz Coffee, 5 Embarcadero Center, S.F.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. Because the Townsend project has been indefinitely delayed by SFMTA staff, it isn’t on their agenda. So the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is putting it on the agenda for them. They’ll be using public comment time to hammer home that the decision to cancel protected bike lanes on Townsend Street is irresponsible. Tuesday, July 17, 1 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Future Vehicles. The “vehicles of tomorrow” are quickly beginning to look like the vehicles of today. Come hear the findings of a new report by the regional agency Bay Area Metro, which analyzes the impacts of these vehicles on the region and proposes what jurisdictions should be doing to plan ahead. Wednesday, July 18, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Repairing Telegraph Workshop. Telegraph Avenue through Temescal is a high injury corridor (HIC), meaning that severe and fatal crashes concentrate on this corridor. For this reason, preventing future life-changing or life-ending crashes and ensuring safety along the corridor is the City’s top priority in redesigning this street. Come join a workshop on repairing Telegraph and making it safe. Thursday, July 19, 3:30-6:30 p.m., on the sidewalk between 49th and 51st.
- Thursday Valencia Workshop. The SFMTA is finally working on bringing protected bike lanes to Valencia. Come join this first workshop to give feedback on designs. Thursday, July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Synergy School, 1387 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Thursday SF Transit Riders. PUBlic Transit CRAWL. Join San Francisco Transit Riders for a pub crawl along the 9 San Bruno to celebrate Muni service enhancements. Muni recently rolled out a bunch of service increases, including 60-foot buses on the 9R San Bruno Rapid. So take it on a pub crawl. Starts Thursday, July 19, 5:30 p.m., The Willows, 1582 Folsom St, S.F., and then 6:30: Almanac, 2704 24th St., 7:30pm: Ferment.Drink.Repeat, 2636 San Bruno Ave. (Times subject to change based on bus reliability. The SFTR will live-post updates.)
- Saturday Biking with Babies. How do you bike with babies and toddlers? Talk with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s family biking experts and learn about the variety of equipment considerations at the Family Bike Showcase. Saturday, July 21, 10:15 -11:30 a.m., Natural Resources, 1367 Valencia Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.