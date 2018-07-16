Today’s Headlines

  • BART ‘Fleet of the Future’ Fumbles (SFChron)
  • BART Meth User Arrested (ABC7)
  • California Still Burning more and more Gasoline (SFChron)
  • Supes Want to Withhold Funds for Student Bike Program (SFExaminer)
  • Don’t Ban Scooters, Redesign our Streets (Curbed)
  • More on People Protected Bike Lane Protests (Beacon)
  • Changes to Central SoMa Plan to Result in More Housing (SFChron)
  • Redevelopment of Stonestown Galleria (Socketsite)
  • New Housing Sought in Downtown San Mateo (BizTimes)
  • Letter: Cyclist Fatality and Simple Street Fixes Ignored (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Consider Plan for Condos in Mill Valley (MarinIJ)

